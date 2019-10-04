$734.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $734.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the lowest is $732.60 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $759.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Macquarie cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,229,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 207,873 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 951,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

