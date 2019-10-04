6,702 Shares in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE CLW traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,897. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

