500 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 309.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock worth $1,564,217. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,836. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

