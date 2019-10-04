3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.28. 1,408,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

