3,912 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,204.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $2,111,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 8,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

