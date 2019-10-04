$321.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce sales of $321.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $253.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $360.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

GPOR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 3,625,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $409.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.89. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.67.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,039,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,347 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 741.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.