2,539 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 471,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 367,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 278.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,651,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8733 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

