233 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,833,114. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.