227,750 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 227,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,576,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,217,000 after buying an additional 143,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,577. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

