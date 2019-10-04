200 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.57. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 36.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

