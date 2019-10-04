$2.45 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.65. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

FDS traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,291. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,848,579. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

