$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.10. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of STZ traded down $12.53 on Monday, hitting $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

