18,946 Shares in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Container Store Group by 688.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 251,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 219,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 441.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,188 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.35. Container Store Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.