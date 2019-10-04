$163.82 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce sales of $163.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.67 million and the highest is $165.59 million. GasLog posted sales of $158.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $672.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.51 million to $699.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.97 million, with estimates ranging from $746.55 million to $795.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 33.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 13.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GasLog by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 145.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 535,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 2,083,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GasLog has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.10.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

