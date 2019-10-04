156,850 Shares in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Cerecor at the end of the most recent quarter.

CERC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 143.30% and a negative net margin of 231.68%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $44,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $42,156.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,643,678 shares of company stock worth $14,224,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERC. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.