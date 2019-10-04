1,507,933 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,507,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.94% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 501.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 289,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.59.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

