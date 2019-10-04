1,433 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.

ODFL traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

