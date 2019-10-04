1,181,402 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,181,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.46% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.12. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

