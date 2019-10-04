111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 2.6% Higher

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95, 5,414 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 39.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 111 Inc – will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

