$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.43. Chevron reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $16.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 681,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,047. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

