$1.21 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $94.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

