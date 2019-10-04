$0.81 EPS Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $79.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,002. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.