$0.81 EPS Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $79.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,002. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

