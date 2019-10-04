-$0.51 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.39). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,581 shares of company stock valued at $939,337. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,928. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

