-$0.51 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.39). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,581 shares of company stock valued at $939,337. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,928. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.