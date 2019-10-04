$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 129.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after buying an additional 718,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter.

CLB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 319,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.96. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $120.92.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.