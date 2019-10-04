$0.41 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $63.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

