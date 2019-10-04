$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,490. The stock has a market cap of $352.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 122.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.