$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 755,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,691. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

