$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

