-$0.11 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

VTVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 7,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,568. The company has a market cap of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -3.62. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,180,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.