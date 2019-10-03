ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0367 (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $8.27 million and $137,528.00 worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038386 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.05392870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001055 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,948,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

