Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 630. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zotefoams traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 1400595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $258.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 539.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 585.13.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zotefoams plc will post 1789.9999861 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

