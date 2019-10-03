Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,853. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.