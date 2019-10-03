Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 1,391,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 694,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.30% of Zion Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

