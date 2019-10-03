Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Reaches $647,642.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $647,642.00 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 124.7% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00041216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003102 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000559 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,098,853 coins and its circulating supply is 7,059,290 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

