ZEON Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $833,389.00 and approximately $62,858.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.01007006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00089308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

