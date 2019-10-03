Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $5,588.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01006285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

