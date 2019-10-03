Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Insider Sandra Mays Sells 3,072 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,638.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.