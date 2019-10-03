Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FSTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 213,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 977.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 161.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

