Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $62,980.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,632 shares of company stock worth $329,866 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

