Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $62,980.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,632 shares of company stock worth $329,866 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
About Harvest Capital Credit
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
