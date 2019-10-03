Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Sell

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

JSAIY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 16,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

