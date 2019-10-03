Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Cloudera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.24.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 5,377,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

