Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Sell

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. 258,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

