Zacks: Brokerages Set $46.00 Target Price for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 72.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
