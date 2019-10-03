Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post $736.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.50 million to $820.33 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $774.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 2,221,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,206. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

