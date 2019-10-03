Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.34). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 436,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

