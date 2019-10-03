Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $17.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.11 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $69.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.06 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.02 billion to $74.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $243.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

