Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post sales of $262.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.31 million. Yelp posted sales of $241.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Yelp stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $48.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,751 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

