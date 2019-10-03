Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.31). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million.

STML has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 804,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,999. The company has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

