Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $12.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.40 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, Director Christine Anna White bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 690.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 176,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 303,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.67.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

