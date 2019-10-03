Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on GoPro to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,971. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

